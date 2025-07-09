Harassment of juniors via informal WhatsApp groups to be treated as ragging: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed higher education institutions across India to monitor informal WhatsApp groups formed by senior students to target and harass juniors, reports PTI.

The UGC has categorically stated that such actions will be treated as ragging and will attract strict disciplinary measures under prevailing anti-ragging regulations.

Every academic year, the commission receives numerous complaints from first-year students who report harassment by their seniors. In many of these instances, seniors allegedly create unofficial WhatsApp groups and use them to mentally intimidate and humiliate new students.

"In several cases, seniors form informal WhatsApp groups, contact juniors and subject them to mental harassment. This too amounts to ragging and will invite disciplinary measures," the UGC said in its latest advisory to educational institutions.

The commission emphasized that student safety on campus is "paramount and non-negotiable", and failure to uphold anti-ragging norms could lead to serious consequences, including the withholding of grants and other punitive action against the institution, the report added.

The advisory also shed light on disturbing forms of ragging, including threats of social boycott, forced haircutting, sleep deprivation, and verbal humiliation.

According to the report, the UGC said these actions cause significant physical and psychological harm to students and violate the core principles of safe and inclusive campus environments.