Loco’s AVOD model fails, will it bounce back?

Loco, a gaming-focused streaming platform, is encountering significant challenges with its monetization model. Sources have indicated that over the past month and a half, the platform has seen a drastic decline in its Daily Active Users (DAUs) and a reduced number of streamers. Storyboard18 has learnt that Loco is aiming to recover from this situation in the coming months, the platform’s team is currently reassessing its monetization strategies as their Advertising Video On Demand (AVOD) model failed drastically.

Anirudh Pandita and Ashwin Suresh, founders of Pocket Aces, acquired Loco in 2018 which was earlier known as the Showtime App, originally a live trivia game show app. In 2020, Loco transitioned into a game streaming platform. The platform has raised a total of $51 million in funding, including a $42 million Series A round in 2022 led by Hashed, with participation from Makers Fund, Catamaran Ventures, and Korea Investment Partners. Investors from the company’s seed round, such as Krafton, Lumikai, and Hiro Capital, also participated in this funding round.

In November 2023, Loco laid off 40 employees out of its 110-member team. A senior gaming and esports stakeholder, speaking anonymously, remarked, “This marked a critical juncture for Loco. The absence of a robust monetization model led to substantial expenditures on established YouTube streamers, whose audiences did not migrate permanently to Loco's platform as anticipated.”

He further added, “Their AVOD strategy failed and they struggled to establish a sustainable revenue model. Despite heavy investments in user acquisition, Loco currently finds itself with only a handful of streamers, predominantly broadcasting games like BGMI and GTA V to an audience of 30-40 viewers.”

Players from top esports teams in India, such as S8UL, Godlike, XO, Revenant Esports, Global Esports, 7Sea esports, Skylightz Gaming, Hyderabad Hydras, and Orangutan Gaming, have streamed on Loco. The platform has also hosted major tournaments in collaboration with global publishers like Krafton, Activision, Ubisoft, and Riot Games. Today, the platform does not have any popular streamer.

Another gaming industry source commented, “It's a straightforward calculation—Loco invested heavily in streaming rights for major tournaments but failed to see corresponding financial returns. They struggled with user retention and competing with established players like Twitch or Kick requires huge investments.”

However, a source familiar with Loco's operations told Storyboard18 that the platform plans to bounce back in the near future, emphasizing a reassessment of their monetization approach.

The source within Loco stated, “We don't view our investment in acquiring streamers from the gaming community as a failure. While our AVOD model failed, our subscription-based offerings received positive response. Furthermore, there is low traffic and handful of streamers on the platform currently as we are also testing new features which cannot be done when the app or website is in its full potential.”

When questioned about potential shutdown plans, the source clarified, “Currently, we are experiencing a slowdown, but there are no plans to cease operations.”

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group-owned music label Saregama had recently acquired a majority stake in digital entertainment company Pocket Aces Pictures Pvt Ltd, parent company of Loco. Saregama acquired 51.8 percent shares for Rs 174 crore and will look forward to acquire another 41 percent stake in the next 15 months. It was an all-cash deal. However, the source close to the development has said that Loco is a complete different entity and this acquisition does not impact Loco’s structuring.