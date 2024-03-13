Nazara Technologies earmarks Rs 830 cr for global expansion; eyeing mergers, acquisitions in adtech, gaming, esports

Nazara Technologies Limited, a leading gaming and sports media company, said it is earmarking Rs 830 crore towards mergers and acquisitions (M&A) within the next 24 months. "This strategic initiative underscores Nazara's commitment to strengthening its global foothold and catalysing its evolution into an eminent gaming platform on the world stage," the company said.

Following a recent fundraise of Rs 760 crore via a preferential allotment that attracted marquee investors such as Nikhil Kamath, ICICI Prudential MF and Plutus Wealth Management among others, Nazara is poised for significant expansion in the coming years, it stated.

The company is identifying burgeoning opportunities within the gaming, esports and adtech arenas with a particular focus on established gaming IPs/studios and also those advancing in cutting-edge technologies like web3, Virtual Reality, and AI.

Commenting on global expansion Nitish Mittersain, Jt. MD amd CEO of Nazara Technologies, said, “Nazara has seen significant success in its ‘acquire and scale’ strategy over the last few years as can be seen by the post-acquisition growth in Kiddopia, Nodwin Gaming and Sportskeeda among others. Our unique decentralised model allows these businesses to operate autonomously by strong management and provides us with significant bandwidth to scale the platform we have created. The $100 million pledge will further boost this opportunity for us in that direction. We are particularly focused on investing in and acquiring gaming studios globally with a specific focus on India’s 500 million gamers as well as the large North American market."

Nazara is an active operator in the gaming ecosystem with gaming and esports brands with presence in India, US and other global markets. Some of the prominent names include, Nodwin Gaming in the esports space, Sportskeeda and Pro Football Network in the sports media space. Nazara's offerings across the interactive gaming segment include gamified early learning products like Kiddopia and Animal Jam which are global leaders in their respective segments.