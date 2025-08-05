IAMAI appoints Bhavit Sheth as Chairman, Nikhil Bansal as Co-Chairman of Digital Gaming Committee

ADVERTISEMENT
The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has appointed Bhavit Sheth, Co-Founder & COO of Dream Sports (Dream11), as the new Chairman of its Digital Gaming Committee.
Nikhil Bansal, Industry Head – Gaming & eServices at Google has been appointed as the Co-Chairman of the Committee. Sheth and Bansal takes over the leadership from Bhavin Pandya, Co-Founder, Games 24X7, who served as a chairman of the committee and Dilsher Malhi, Founder and CEO, Zupee, and Ankush Gera, Co-Founder & CEO, Junglee Games, as Co-Chairs of the committee.
The IAMAI Digital Gaming Committee plays a pivotal role in driving dialogue with policymakers, advocating for responsible gaming, and supporting the sustainable growth of the sector.
Bhavit Sheth, with his deep experience in building one of India’s largest sports technology companies, brings valuable insights into entrepreneurship, user engagement, and industry advocacy. Nikhil Bansal, through his role at Google, brings a global perspective on digital gaming trends, monetization strategies, and regulatory best practices.
Bhavit Sheth, Co-Founder & COO, Dream Sports (Dream11) said, “It’s an honour to take on the role of Chairman of IAMAI’s Digital Gaming Committee. The sector has immense potential to drive innovation, create jobs, and contribute to the vision of Digital India.”
Nikhil Bansal, Industry Head – Gaming & eServices, Google said, "India’s gaming landscape is evolving rapidly, and by fostering dialogue, best practices, and innovation, we can help shape an inclusive and thriving industry that delivers great experiences for millions of gamers.”