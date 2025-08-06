SuperGaming bags $15 million; Eyes global push in emerging markets

ADVERTISEMENT
Online gaming company SuperGaming has raised $15 million in its latest round of funding--which is nearly five times the valuation of its previous round, according to a report by PTI news agency.
In 2021, SuperGaming raised $5 million at a valuation of $21 million. Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Roby John, said the fresh round of funds were raised at an enterprise valuation of about $100 million.
The Pune-headquartered company raised funds from Skycatcher and Steadview Capital, along with the support of Bandai Namco O21 Fund, a16z Speedrun, and Neowiz, as well as Web3 Investors, including Polygon Ventures.
The maker of Indian shooting games, such as MaskGun and Indus Battle Royale, said that its existing investors, SkyCatcher, AET Japan, and BACE Capital, also participated in the freshfunding round.
The company has planned to use the funds for global expansion by targeting developers in the emerging markets who lack the resources to build comparable proprietary backend technology. SuperGaming is planning to launch initially in Latin America in partnership with LOUD.GG. Further, it will adopt a hyper-local strategy to develop games reflecting under-represented cultures in the Middle East and other countries.