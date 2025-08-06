Revenant Esports and Monster Energy forge long-term strategic alliance

ADVERTISEMENT
Revenant Esports, one of India’s fastest-growing esports organizations, has announced a long-term strategic partnership with global beverage giant Monster Energy, marking a major milestone for the Indian esports industry.
Under the banner iQOO Revenant Xspark, this alliance sees Monster Energy become the official energy drink partner of Revenant Esports. The collaboration aims to deepen engagement with India’s youth and gaming communities by bringing together Monster’s bold brand persona and Revenant’s competitive edge.
“This is not just an alliance between two brands. It is a testament to the rapid traction that esports is gaining across India,” said Rohit N Jagasia, Founder and CEO of Revenant Esports. “Like any sport, gaming also demands high performance—both physically and mentally. Monster Energy's support will reinforce our ambition to become a dominant force in the world of esports.”
The move is part of Revenant’s broader strategy to forge strong brand partnerships and build a diversified sponsorship portfolio. It comes at a time when the Indian esports landscape is witnessing unprecedented growth and recognition.
In a significant development linked to the partnership, Monster Energy also announced signing Tanmay Singh aka Scout, one of India’s most prominent esports athletes, as its brand ambassador. Scout, who is now also the face of Revenant Xspark, has built a massive fan base and continues to influence the Indian gaming scene.
This collaboration is seen as a vital step in fueling the long-term development of India’s gaming ecosystem and advancing the cultural relevance of esports across the country.
With this partnership, Revenant Esports continues to solidify its position as a powerhouse in the Indian esports industry while attracting global brands looking to tap into India’s thriving gaming community.