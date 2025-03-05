RMG industry welcomes YouTube's crackdown on illegal gambling content

YouTube, in its latest policy update announced that it has initiated a global crackdown on gambling content. It is worth noting that Twitch, a rival game-streaming platform, still allows gambling content. In India, due to a lack of monitoring, multiple live streamers broadcast gambling content of illegal betting platforms.

YouTube announced that from March 19, it will no longer permit content that directs users to “unapproved” gambling websites through links, images, text, logos, or verbal references. The platform defines unapproved gambling sites as those that do not meet local legal requirements and have not been reviewed by YouTube or its parent company, Google.

This update builds on YouTube’s existing policy prohibiting links to external sites that violate its rules, including unapproved gambling websites. With this change, users under the age of 18 and those who are not logged in will no longer be able to view content that depicts or promotes online betting sites.

The Real Money Gaming industry is applauding the YouTube's crackdown on illegal gambling and betting platforms which lure Indian users by misleading claims via videos and live streams.

Jay Sayta, Technology & Gaming Lawyer said, “YouTube’s change in policy to restrict logos and links of unauthorised gambling websites and not allow content promising guaranteed returns is a welcome step that will help to a great extent in preventing gullible Indian users from getting lured into participating on illegal offshore betting websites. One hopes that YouTube will vigilantly enforce any breach of these new guidelines and take down content trying to circumvent this new policy immediately.”

A real-money gaming operator, speaking anonymously, stated, “Lately, we have been noticing and reporting live streams featuring illegal betting and gambling content in India. YouTube’s crackdown is yet another blow to offshore gambling platforms operating illegally in the country. This will significantly impact gambling websites’ ability to penetrate the Indian market.”

In a recent crackdown by Indian law enforcement agencies, the Visakhapatnam Cybercrime Police arrested YouTuber and fisherman Vasupalli Nani following a complaint that he had promoted online betting apps through live streaming on YouTube.

Similarly, the Kerala Police took strict action on Tuesday against social media influencers promoting illegal betting apps, resulting in the removal of several Instagram accounts. Influencers such as Mallu Family Sujin, Wayanadan Vlogger, and Fazmina Zakiir allegedly shared misleading videos claiming users could earn easy money through online gaming.

The operator added, “However, we expect YouTube to remove existing gambling content from its platform. YouTube should also issue an advisory to influencers, warning them to refrain from promoting gambling and betting websites or risk shadow bans and financial penalties, which would limit their content’s reach.”

A top gaming industry policy expert said, “Multiple illegal gambling companies entice mid-sized influencers to promote illegal betting and gambling websites, offering compensation ranging from $4,000 to $10,000 depending on the deliverables. While YouTube’s crackdown is commendable, the platform should also focus on raising awareness within the community to ensure a complete eradication of such content.”