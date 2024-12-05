93% Gen Z fans consume sports via a digital channel: Deloitte-Google Report

Gen Z's affinity for digital platforms has reshaped sports consumption, with 93% of Gen Z fans accessing sports content online, according to "Think Sports: Unlocking India's $130B Sports Potential' report published by Deloitte and Google.

This digital-first approach, combined with their multitasking habits, is redefining how sports content is created, delivered, and monetized.

Multi-tasking Digital Natives

Gen Z fans are not just watching sports, they're engaging on multiple fronts. While watching live matches, 93% use a second screen for activities like ordering food, checking game states, or interacting on social media.

This trend challenges traditional content formats and emphasizes the need for dynamic, short-form, and vertical content to keep up with their fast-paced consumption habits.

Non-live Content Gaining Momentum

Beyond live matches, Gen Z's appetite for non-live sports content—such as behind-the-scenes reels, interviews, and short documentaries—is surging.

Content creators are responding by experimenting with formats like YouTube shorts and Instagram reels to cater to Gen Z's demand for convenience and exclusivity, two key factors driving their digital consumption, as per the report.

Rising Engagement and Influence

Interestingly, Gen Z spends more time per week on sports content than any other generation, with 34% reporting increased engagement over the last two years, according to the report.

Factors like a deeper understanding of sports rules and growing social interest among peers have fuelled this growth.

Sports engagement is also narrowing the gap with general entertainment, with Gen Z dedicating 6.6 hours weekly to sports compared to 9.5 hours for general entertainment.

Moreover, 46% Gen Z fans engage frequently with sports during the off-season, compared to a significant drop among Millennials and Gen X that comprise 40% and 37%, respectively. This reiterates the pivotal role of Gen Z's off-season sports content consumption.

Gen Z's Buying Habits

Gen Z's purchasing decisions are deeply influenced by sports advertising and endorsements.

According to the report, 71% of Gen Z fans have purchased products based on ads seen during a match, and a similar percentage have made purchases tied to their favourite teams.

Sports personalities double as fashion icons for this cohort, driving sales of clothing and merchandise through ads and social media influence.

Loyalty and Aspirational Spending

With rising disposable incomes, Gen Z is not just watching but actively participating in sports culture.

Over 53% are open to joining loyalty programs offered by their favourite teams, with benefits like early access tickets and merchandise discounts drawing significant interest. They will pay an average of Rs 900 to enjoy these benefits.

Moreover, this generation is 2.3 times more likely than Gen X and 1.4 more times than Millennials to travel for live sports events, underscoring their preference for experiential and aspirational spending.

Challenges and Opportunities in Merchandise

With 78% of Gen Z fans are interested in buying official merchandise, only 25% have done so, citing high prices and limited options as barriers, according to the report.

For an average price of an official jersey ranging between Rs 3000 - 5000, 80% are willing to pay 2000 or less, and 50% are ready to pay 1000 or less.