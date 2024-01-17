comScore

By  Mihir Surana | Storyboard18Jan 17, 2024 4:36 PM
Adani Enterprises increases its stake in IANS India
As per the filing, the allotment of above shares was approved by the board of IANS at its meeting held on January 16, 2024. In December 2023, Adani Group had acquired a 50.5 percent stake in the newswire agency, IANS India Pvt Ltd for Rs 5.1 lakh. (Image via Moneycontrol)

Adani Enterprises has shared that it has raised its stake in IANS India by subscribing to fresh shares issued by the news agency worth Rs 5 crore.

AMG Media Networks, a subsidiary of billionaire Gautam Adani's flagship firm Adani Enterprises has increased its ownership of IANS shares with voting rights to 76 percent , and nearly all non-voting shares, up from 50.5 percent each earlier, as per reports.

“...we would like to inform that AMG Media Networks Limited (AMNL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has increased its stake in IANS India Private Limited (IANS), by subscribing to fresh shares issued by IANS," Adani Enterprises stated in a regulatory filing.

As per the filing, the allotment of above shares was approved by the board of IANS at its meeting held on January 16, 2024. In December 2023, Adani Group had acquired a 50.5 percent stake in the newswire agency, IANS India Pvt Ltd for rs 5.1 lakh.

Earlier Adani had purchased 65 percent stake in news broadcaster NDTV in December 2022 and Quintillion Business Media.


First Published on Jan 17, 2024 4:32 PM

