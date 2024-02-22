Anurag Thakur launches four transformatory portals for media in India

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, today launched four transformatory portals that promise to revolutionize the media landscape in India. This initiative is aimed at ensuring ease of doing business by fostering a more conducive business environment for Newspaper publishers and TV channels, enhance transparency and efficiency in government communication, provide easy access to authentic Government videos and create a comprehensive database of Local Cable Operators (LCOs) enabling the Government to streamline regulatory processes in the cable television sector in future.

Addressing the audience present on the occasion, the Minister remarked that Today, India is viewed as an attractive destination for investment, with global companies eager to establish businesses there. He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on transformative governance and economic reforms has greatly improved the ease of doing business in India and added that This has led to increased investment from both existing businesses and new entrepreneurs. The startup ecosystem, in particular, has flourished, with a significant increase in the number of startups and unicorns, he stated.

Elaborating on recognition of Government’s achievements towards improving ease of doing business, Thakur said that these have been recognized globally, as evidenced by its improved rankings in international indices like the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index and the Logistic Performance Index.

He further said that the success of platforms like the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) reflect the government's efforts to create a level playing field for MSMEs and small businesses. He added that Prime Minister Modi's leadership has not only focused on economic reforms but also on fostering a mindset transformation, recognizing entrepreneurs as partners in national development. This approach has led to increased wealth creation, job opportunities, and higher incomes, benefiting the country's overall welfare and development.

Earlier, Secretary, Ministry of I&B. Shri Sanjay Jaju during his remarks said that these initiatives will help us streamline and increase our engagement with the media. These will foster not just transparency and innovation and help improve the functioning of the departments.

Press Sewa Portal: Streamlining Newspaper Registration The Press Sewa Portal, developed under the Press and Registration of Periodicals Act, 2023 (PRP Act, 2023) by the Press Registrar General of India (PRGI - erstwhile RNI), is a monumental step towards complete automation of the process for newspaper registration and other related processes. This portal, designed under the PRP Act 2023, aims to simplify the cumbersome registration procedures that were prevalent under the colonial PRB Act, 1867.

Benefits of Automation: Online services for Title Registration, paperless processes with e-sign facilities, integration of a Direct Payment Gateway, QR code-based digital certificates, module for Press Keepers/owner enabling online intimation about Printing press, efficient tracking of newspaper registration, and quick grievance resolution through a chatbot-based interactive Grievance Resolution Software.

Transparent Empanelment Media Planning and eBilling System: Revolutionizing Media Planning In addition to the Press Sewa Portal, the Ministry is introducing the Transparent Empanelment, Media Planning and eBilling System for Central Bureau of Communication. CBC provides comprehensive 360 degree media and communication solutions to Ministries, Departments, PSUs, and autonomous bodies. The new system of CBC is designed to enhance transparency and efficiency in media planning processes, and provide an end-to-end ERP solution for the media industry for doing business in a paperless and faceless environment. Key features include:

Streamlined Empanelment Process: An online system for empanelment of newspaper, periodicals, TV, Radio and digital media to ensure transparency and efficiency.

Automated Media Planning: Enhanced tools and features for online generation of media plans with minimal manual intervention, resulting in drastic reduction in time in preparing the media plan. Automated Billing: Integration of an eBilling processing system for seamless and transparent bill submission, verification and payment.

Mobile App: A comprehensive mobile app for partners with tamper proof timestamp and geo tagging functionality for organised monitoring.