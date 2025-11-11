As Delhi’s air turns toxic, demand for air-purifying plants blossoms

As Delhi’s air quality sinks to hazardous levels this season, nurseries across the capital are reporting a sharp spike in sales of so-called “air-purifying” plants. Residents are turning to greenery—both for aesthetics and as a natural defense—against the city’s worsening pollution.

Vendors say footfall and sales have doubled in recent days, with buyers seeking popular indoor species such as the Areca Palm, Snake Plant, Peace Lily, Money Plant and Spider Plant, as per a PTI report. Once seen as decorative accents, these plants are now marketed as tools for improving indoor air quality.

At several nurseries across Connaught Place, Jor Bagh, and Dera Village, workers say the annual pattern is familiar: every winter, as smog blankets Delhi, the rush for indoor greenery begins. Customers increasingly arrive armed with information, often referencing social media posts and lists of “top air-purifying plants.”

Prices vary widely depending on size and type—from about ₹150 for smaller varieties like the Peace Lily to ₹1,500 for larger decorative palms. Some customers spend just a few hundred rupees, while others purchase dozens of plants at once, investing several thousand rupees in an attempt to detoxify their homes, the report by PTI stated.

Experts say certain plants can indeed help filter harmful gases and fine particles. Studies suggest species like the spider plant, peace lily, and areca palm absorb pollutants such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and ozone, while releasing oxygen and improving humidity levels indoors, the report added.

Botany researchers note that different plants have distinct air-cleaning roles: spider plants absorb carbon monoxide and formaldehyde, areca palms remove toxins and humidify air, while peace lilies and aloe vera are effective in low-light environments. Tulsi, or holy basil, is valued for its antimicrobial properties, and the snake plant is especially popular for its ability to release oxygen even at night.