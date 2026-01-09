Myntra unveils zero-commission marketplace for made-in-India brands

Online fashion and lifestyle platform Myntra on Friday announced the launch of a zero-commission model aimed at helping emerging Made-in-India fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands scale faster by leveraging the platform’s large customer base and logistics network.

Under the new model, eligible homegrown direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands joining the marketplace will be able to sell products at zero commission during their early growth phase, Myntra said.

The initiative is designed to help young brands expand beyond their own websites and social media channels and build a national footprint from the outset.

Explaining the model, Myntra said participating brands will gain access to its more than 70 million monthly active users, along with personalised discovery tools, a seamless app experience and delivery coverage across 98% of serviceable pin codes in India. By eliminating commission costs, the platform said brands can redirect capital towards brand-building, marketing and customer acquisition.

Myntra added that the offering also aims to lower customer acquisition costs for brands while accelerating scale through built-in demand drivers such as platform-led discovery, coupons and bank offers, supported by the company’s established fulfilment and logistics capabilities.

The zero-commission initiative is being rolled out through Myntra Rising Star, a programme that currently hosts over 2,000 brands across fashion, beauty and lifestyle categories and serves as a key feeder of new-age brands on the platform.

The announcement comes amid strong financial performance by the Flipkart-owned company. In FY25, Myntra reported a 28% year-on-year rise in advertising income to Rs 914.5 crore, while profit after tax surged more than 16-fold. Revenue grew 18% to Rs 6,042 crore in FY25 from Rs 5,121 crore in the previous fiscal, while profit after tax jumped to Rs 548.3 crore from Rs 30.9 crore, marking a 1,674% year-on-year increase.

First Published on Jan 9, 2026 5:07 PM