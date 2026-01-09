EU orders X to preserve Grok data amid outrage over sexualised deepfake images

Despite the fine, EU authorities have continued to scrutinise X over its handling of illegal material and the manipulation of information on its platform.

The European Union’s executive arm on Thursday directed Elon Musk-owned platform X to preserve all data linked to its artificial intelligence chatbot Grok, after the tool triggered widespread outrage for producing sexualised deepfake images of minors. The move enables EU authorities to seek access to records from X as they examine both the social media platform and the chatbot, according to reports.

Public complaints surged online following the rollout of an “edit image” feature on Grok, which allowed users to modify existing images through prompts such as placing individuals in revealing clothing or removing their clothes altogether. The feature raised serious concerns among regulators and users over potential misuse and harm, particularly involving minors.

The European Union described the chatbot’s outputs as illegal and unacceptable, stating that Grok would now be subject to closer regulatory monitoring.

EU digital affairs spokesperson Thomas Regnier said the European Commission had ordered X to retain all internal documents and data relating to Grok until the end of 2026, as reported by AFP, cited by Mint. He informed that the directive builds on a data retention order issued last year.

Regnier explained that the original order focused on X’s algorithms and recommender systems in relation to the dissemination of illegal content. He added that the expanded directive now brings Grok directly under the scope of the ongoing investigation.

X has been under formal investigation since December 2023 under the European Union’s Digital Services Act, which imposes strict obligations on digital platforms to curb illegal content and improve transparency.

In December, Brussels imposed a fine of 120 million euros on X for breaching transparency requirements under the Digital Services Act. Authorities cited concerns including the misleading design of the platform’s blue checkmark system and its failure to provide researchers with access to public data. The penalty drew strong reactions from the United States administration.

Despite the fine, EU authorities have continued to scrutinise X over its handling of illegal material and the manipulation of information on its platform. Regnier stated that the Digital Services Act leaves no room for flexibility, adding that all platforms operating in Europe are required to comply with EU law and address unacceptable content as a legal obligation.

Pressure on the Commission has also intensified from within the European Parliament. More than 30 lawmakers from the liberal Renew group urged Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to take stronger action in a letter dated Wednesday, calling for a deeper investigation under the Digital Services Act.

EU lawmaker Veronika Cifrova warned that the risks posed by Grok extend beyond public figures, stating that images of ordinary individuals and their children posted online could be easily transformed into pornographic material using the chatbot.

First Published on Jan 9, 2026 2:50 PM