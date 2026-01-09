I-T depart slaps Rs 1,559 crore demand on HUL

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday said it has received an income tax assessment order demanding Rs 1,559.69 crore for the financial year 2021–22 (assessment year 2022–23).

The order, received on January 7, 2026, was issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, Central Circle 5(2), Mumbai, and pertains to transfer pricing adjustments and certain corporate tax disallowances, the company said in a regulatory filing.

HUL said the assessment order would have no material impact on its financials, operations or business activities. The company added that it plans to file an appeal before the appropriate appellate authority within the prescribed timeline. It also clarified that no penalties, sanctions or restrictions have been imposed under the order.

Following the disclosure, shares of HUL fell 0.6% to Rs 2,365.90 on Friday at around 2:45 pm.

On the financial front, HUL reported a 3.8% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,694 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Revenue from operations during the July–September quarter rose 2.1% to Rs 16,034 crore.

First Published on Jan 9, 2026 2:49 PM