Haleon appoints Kedar Lele as President, India Subcontinent

Haleon has announced the appointment of Kedar Lele as President for India Subcontinent, effective January 2026.

In this role, Lele will also join the Haleon Executive Team (HET), the company’s global leadership body, reinforcing closer alignment with the Win as One strategy. Lele succeeds Navneet Saluja, ISC General Manager, who retired in October 2025.

With more than 25 years of experience across FMCG, advertising, digital innovation, and automative sectors, Lele joined Haleon from Castrol India Ltd, where he was the Managing Director.

Before joining Castrol, Lele spent two decades at Hindustan Unilever Ltd, where he held senior roles including Executive Director for Sales and Customer Development in South Asia and Chairman & Managing Director of Unilever Bangladesh.

Lele holds an MBA in Strategic Marketing and Operations from the Indian School of Business and a postgraduate diploma in Marketing Communications from MICA. He serves on the board of TVS Automobile Solutions and previously served as Vice President at the Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Bangladesh.

First Published on Jan 9, 2026 4:21 PM