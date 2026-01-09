Sony Pictures India layoffs raise questions | Haleon names Kedar Lele President, India

SonyLIV, once seen as a key pillar of Sony’s future growth, has struggled to establish itself as a must-visit OTT platform despite early-mover advantage.

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

Do layoffs at Sony Pictures Networks India signal a bigger issue?

As Culver Max Entertainment moves ahead with a proposed restructuring of its workforce, industry executives and media analysts point out on whether trimming headcount will meaningfully address the challenges faced by the broadcaster formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI).

Read More

Haleon appoints Kedar Lele as President, India Subcontinent

Haleon has announced the appointment of Kedar Lele as President for India Subcontinent, effective January 2026.

In this role, Lele will also join the Haleon Executive Team (HET), the company’s global leadership body, reinforcing closer alignment with the Win as One strategy. Lele succeeds Navneet Saluja, ISC General Manager, who retired in October 2025.

Read More

CCI dismisses complaint alleging digital ad manipulation by Google, Amazon, Flipkart, and others

According to the filing, the alleged conduct caused severe commercial harm, cutting off the complainant’s access to customers, funding and investment opportunities, and undermining market transparency in India’s digital services ecosystem.

Read More

PUMA appoints Nadia Kokni as VP - Global Brand Marketing

Sports company PUMA has appointed Nadia Kokni as Vice President, Global Brand Marketing, effective January 1, 2026. Nadia joins PUMA’s global leadership team and reports directly to Chief Brand Officer Maria Valdes.

Nadia replaces Richard Teyssier, who has decided to leave PUMA to pursue other opportunities.

Read More

Prasar Bharati launches ‘Creator’s Corner’ on DD news to empower digital creators nationwide

In line with Prime Minister’s vision to recognise and promote digital content creators, Prasar Bharati today launched “Creator’s Corner”, a dedicated platform for showcasing content created by digital creators from across the country on DD News.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has witnessed reforms across every sector over the past 11 years and similar reforms are now visible in Prasar Bharati.

Read More

Catch Storyboard18’s top stories, features, videos and more from the brand marketing ecosystem and subscribe to our newsletter for all the insights, news, views and analyses.

First Published on Jan 9, 2026 6:46 PM