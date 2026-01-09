Facebook India expands Hyderabad footprint with fresh office lease in Hitec City

Facebook India Online Services Pvt Ltd, the Indian arm of social networking major Meta, has expanded its presence in Hyderabad after leasing 69,702 sq ft of office space in Hitec City, one of the city’s key information technology corridors.

The company has taken the space in the Skyview 20 building at The Skyview from Mahanga Commercial Properties Pvt Ltd under a five-year lease, with a monthly rent of nearly ₹67 lakh. The lease agreement was signed on 2 December 2025, with rent commencing from 18 December, according to documents accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix, as per media reports. The rent is set to escalate by 15 per cent after three years.

The latest transaction underscores Hyderabad’s strong commercial real estate market and its continued importance as a major technology hub in India.

Meta opened its first office in India in Hyderabad in 2010 and has since taken up significant office space in the city. Towards the end of 2024, the company renewed leases for office space spread across 367,000 sq ft in the same Skyview property through two separate agreements, extending the tenure by five years with a total rental payout of ₹170 crore.

Office leasing activity across the country remained robust in 2025, led by technology firms and flexible workspace operators. Gross leasing across India’s top nine cities touched a record 82.6 million sq ft during the year, up from 79 million sq ft in the previous year, according to property consultancy CBRE India.

First Published on Jan 9, 2026 2:55 PM