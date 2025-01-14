BCCI set to implement performance-based pay structure for players

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to introduce a performance-based variable pay structure for its contracted players, according to a report by the Indian Express.

The move follows a series of disappointing performances, including back-to-back Test series losses against New Zealand and Australia.

A key meeting was held last Saturday in Mumbai between BCCI officials, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar to discuss the changes.

The proposal aims to hold players more "accountable" for their performances on the field, with the possibility of a pay cut for those not meeting expectations.

In addition to the performance-linked pay structure, new norms for players' families during overseas tours are also being considered.

Under the new guidelines, players' wives and family members will no longer be allowed to stay for the entire duration of the tours. For longer series, families can stay for only 14 days, and for shorter tours, the limit will be reduced to just seven days.

Furthermore, the BCCI plans to enforce unity within the squad by mandating that all players, regardless of their stature, travel together on the team bus. This rule will extend to Gautam Gambhir's manager, who will no longer be permitted to stay at team hotels, watch matches from the VIP box, or use the team bus.