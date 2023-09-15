Big tech bigwigs met US regulators to address the exploding AI industry

Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, OpenAI CEO Sam Atlman, Bill Gates and other tech bigwigs went to Washington DC to share their plans for artificial intelligence as America prepares to draw up legislation to control the exploding industry and technology.

Senator Chuck Schumer, the Democratic majority leader of the US Senate, planned a series of "AI Innovation forums", closed door meetings where lawmakers questioned tech leaders about the technology, as per an AFP report.

The report added that Europe is way ahead in its own AI Act and the pressure is on US lawmakers to avoid falling behind and seeing AI overwhelm society, with lost jobs, rampant disinformation and other consequences, before it is too late.

In remarks shared with the press, it was said that Schumer told the meeting, "Today, we begin an enormous and complex and vital undertaking: building a foundation for bipartisan AI policy that Congress can pass."

"In past situations when things were this difficult, the natural reaction...was to ignore the problem and let someone else do the job. But with AI we can't be like ostriches sticking our heads in the sand," he said.

The session covered a range of AI issues including its dangers and potential, with participants agreeing that government had some role in dealing with the fallout from AI.

Musk praised Schumer for doing "a service to humanity here, along with the support of the rest of the Senate. And I think something good will come of this."