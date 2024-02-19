comScore            

Blinkit to compete with Amazon and Flipkart? Zomato plans platform expansion

As reports suggest, Zomato has been in talks with individual brand owners across varied categories to stock up inventory. This move by Zomato could see the platform competing with e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Flipkart.

By  Storyboard18Feb 19, 2024 10:33 AM
Blinkit to compete with Amazon and Flipkart? Zomato plans platform expansion
On February 11, it was reported that in Q3 FY24, Blinkit clocked in a revenue of Rs 644 crore as opposed to Rs 505 crore in Q2 FY24.In FY22, Blinkit registered an operating revenue of Rs 236 crore and its net loss was Rs 1,021 crore, as highlighted by PrivateCircle Research, cited in a Moneycontrol report.

Indian multinational restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato has plans to expand its delivery platform Blinkit with the addition of products from varied categories. And, Zomato has been in talks with individual brand owners across varied categories to stock up inventory, stated media reports.

This move by Zomato could see the platform competing with e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Flipkart. Reports have also suggested that Zomato is also planning to manage the products’ flow for D2C brands, similar to marketplaces and without taking ownership of the inventory.

As reported by ET, as part of this strategy, Zomato made attempts to acquire and merge with Shiprocket (an e-commerce logistics company working with numerous D2C brands), at least twice.

On February 11, it was reported that in Q3 FY24, Blinkit clocked in a revenue of Rs 644 crore as opposed to Rs 505 crore in Q2 FY24.In FY22, Blinkit registered an operating revenue of Rs 236 crore and its net loss was Rs 1,021 crore, as highlighted by PrivateCircle Research, cited in a Moneycontrol report.

Blinkit’s reliance is on more number of delivery riders but shorter distances per delivery.


First Published on Feb 19, 2024 10:33 AM

