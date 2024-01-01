Zomato shattered NYE orders record; delivery partners got over Rs 98 lakh in tips, Deepinder Goyal revealed

On 31st December 2023, food delivery major Zomato's CEO and founder Deepinder Goyal shared photos of the "war room" at the company as it prepared for an unprecedented New Year's Eve order load. At the time, Goyal revealed that the number of orders delivered via the company on New Year's Eve 2022 was more than the orders they had delivered during the first three years of Zomato's delivery service.

That record, however, was shattered when Indians used Zomato's app on NYE 2023.

Goyal said that Zomato delivered almost as many orders on New Year's Eve 2023 as it did in the six previous years combined.

He also shared that over 3.2 lakh delivery partners across Zomato and Blinkit served India on NYE. Zomato's delivery partners received over Rs 98 lakh in tips from users.

Bengaluru booked the most events and reserved the most tables on NYE. A user from Kolkata ordered about 125 items in a single order. 8422 orders were placed at 8:06 PM on 31st December 2023. That made it 140 orders every second.