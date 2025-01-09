            
Cars dominate print advertising space in 2024, Maruti Suzuki Leads

Two Wheelers among categories witnessed highest increase in Ad secondages with 49% growth followed by Cars with 20% growth during January-September 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

By  Indrani BoseJan 9, 2025 9:58 AM
Maruti Suzuki was the leading advertiser in print last year as well.

Ad space in print publications grew by 3% per publication in January-September 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, indicating a positive trend in print advertising, as per a report by TAM Media Research.

From January-September 2024, the Cars category solidified its dominance, retaining the top position with a 7% share of total ad space. Meanwhile, Two Wheelers demonstrated remarkable growth, climbing from the 7th position in the same period of 2023 to secure 3rd place with a 5% share of ad space in 2024. Furthermore, the top 10 categories combined accounted for 44% of the total ad space during January-September 2024.

Maruti Suzuki India and SBS Biotech emerged as the top two advertisers, maintaining their leadership positions across both January-September 2024 and January-September 2023.

Along with this, education sector also emerged as a leader in print ad space, accounting for a 17% share in January-September 2024, highlighting its dominance over the same period in 2023. The top six sectors maintained their rankings from January-September 2023 to January-September 2024, while Telecom Products showed significant growth, leaping seven spots to secure 10th place.

In January-September 2024, the top 10 advertisers collectively accounted for 14% of the total ad space. Notably, four advertisers from the auto sector featured prominently among the top 10 in both January-September 2023 and 2024, underscoring the sector's continued dominance. The print medium attracted a vast pool of advertisers, with over 115K+ advertisers active in both January-Septeber 2023-24.

Honda Shine 100 claimed the top spot in January-September 2024, improving its position from the same period in 2023. Over 1.43 lakh brands were actively present during January-September 2024, reflecting a consistent brand presence. The top 10 brands accounted for just 5% of the total ad space share in January-September 2024, highlighting a highly fragmented advertising market.

Two Wheelers among categories witnessed highest increase in Ads with 49% growth followed by Cars with 20% growth during January-September 2024 compared to January-September 2023.

In terms of growth %, Corporate-Financial Institute category witnessed highest growth % among the Top 10 - 2.63 times in January-September 2024.

Sales Promotion advertising covered 29% share of ad space in Print during Jan-Sep’24. Among Sales Promotions, Discount Promotion secured 1st position with 43% share of ad space followed by Multiple Promotion with 42% share. Top 2 promotions covered 86% share of ad space during January-September 2024.


First Published on Jan 9, 2025 9:00 AM

