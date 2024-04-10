Centre advocates for integrative healthcare in SC filing on Patanjali misleading ad charges

In a Supreme Court filing regarding misleading advertisement charges against Patanjali Ayurved, the government argued for respecting both Ayurvedic (Ayush) and allopathic medicine. They emphasised that citizens should have the freedom to choose their healthcare system.

On April 2, the Supreme Court had pulled up Patanjali's Ramdev and Acharya and came down heavily on them for defying its orders and observed that the medical advertisements issued by the Ramdev-led company are in the "teeth of law".'Be ready for action', the Supreme Court told Ramdev, stating that the court would need to take contempt cases to the logical conclusion.

A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah also refused to accept the apology tendered by Patanjali last month. "We are not happy with your apology," the top court said, giving the company one last opportunity to file a 'better' response in its contempt proceedings.

During the previous hearing, the SC severely criticised Ramdev and Balkrishna for not heeding its directives and asked them to be physically present before the court on April 2.

According to reports, the apex court has also put forth a host of questions for the central government.

"We are wondering why the government chose to keep their eyes shut," a media report quoted proceedings from last week.

According to the centre's response, states hold the authority to address advertisements promoting magic remedies.

Nonetheless, the Centre has promptly addressed the issue in compliance with the law.

Regarding Patanjali's assertion of developing Coronil as a Covid-19 cure, the affidavit mentions instructing the company to refrain from advertising such claims until the Ayush Ministry evaluated the same.

The Centre's affidavit also highlights facets of the existing policies that promote an integrative healthcare system with integration of both Ayush and allopathy.