Cognizant begins ProHance-based activity tracking for employees on select projects

Cognizant Technology Solutions has begun familiarising select executives with workforce-management tools like ProHance, signalling a renewed push toward micro-level productivity tracking across certain projects, as per reports.
Over the past month, the company rolled out an internal course detailing how ProHance captures activity based on mouse and keyboard inputs. According to the module, employees can be tagged “idle” after five minutes of no mouse or keyboard movement, while being labelled “away from system” if their device remains inactive for 15 minutes.
While these thresholds may vary across delivery teams, the intent reportedly is to standardise how project-level activity is measured.
The training, shared with a limited set of employees, outlines how such tools help map work patterns, time spent on specific tasks, and breaks. This approach mirrors broader industry practices, with tools like ProHance and Sapience commonly used to track system time, time spent on project-critical websites, and gaps in productivity.
Cognizant, however, has clarified that these tools are not meant for evaluating individual performance at this stage.
ProHance is widely used across global companies, including retailers, IT firms and real-estate service providers, to streamline operations and enhance visibility into workflow design.
It was earlier reported that Cognizant saved approximately $8 million in one year by using ProHance, a software that helps optimize operational efficiency through features like automated employee time tracking and workforce utilization analysis. This was achieved by improving productivity, reducing process variations, and providing greater visibility into workforce operations.