Cognizant drops logo from social media following trademark dispute

Information technology company Cognizant has removed its logo from its official social media platforms—including LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube—following a legal setback in a trademark dispute, according to a Moneycontrol report.

The move comes after the Bombay High Court reinstated an injunction that bars Cognizant from using a disputed trademark, which was challenged by Bengaluru-based Atyati Technologies.

Currently, the IT giant’s social media handles display only its name—without the logo.

This action follows an August 26, 2025 ruling by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep V. Marne, which set aside a June 2024 order that had previously lifted the injunction.

The court has also directed a single judge to expedite the hearing of Atyati’s interim injunction plea. It noted that the allegations of suppression against Atyati were debatable and did not justify lifting the original restraint.

The ruling effectively restores the earlier March 19, 2024 order, which prohibits Cognizant from infringing on Atyati’s copyright in its 'ATYATI Device Mark' until the interim application is fully resolved, added the report.