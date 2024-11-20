Congress makes significant gains in TV ad campaigns, overtaking BJP: TAM Report

The TAM AdEx Assembly Election Report for September 2023 (Sep'23) and October 2024 (Oct'24) analyzes political advertisement trends across television, print, and radio media. Congress leveraged television to dominate the visual narrative, while BJP concentrated on print, possibly to target regional and literate audiences. Both parties adjusted their strategies dynamically across media platforms.

Congress saw remarkable growth in TV and radio, signifying its effort to strengthen its reach in these mediums. BJP’s decline in radio and TV ad share could reflect a strategic reallocation of resources or reduced need for visibility in these areas.

Ad insertions of the Political Parties grew by 145% on TV in October 2024 as compared to September 2023. Political ad insertions in print publications decreased by 12% in the October 2024 compared to the September 2023. Political Ads on Radio also witnessed 9% drop in Oct'24 over September 2024.

Top Political Parties - Assembly Elections Ads on TV

The National Party, Congress-I dominates the assembly election campaign advertising on TV with 58% share in October 2024. BJP stand second in terms of ad duration share in assembly election campaign in both Sep'23 and Oct'24 on TV with 35% share and 19% respectively.

In October 2024, Congress-I had 58% as compared to 44%, Bharatiya Janata Party had 19% as compared to 35%, Shivsena (Balasebanchi) 7% 9%

Top Political Parties - Assembly Elections Ads in Print

In October 024, BJP had 47% share compared to 39% share in September 2023, thus indicating a 20.5% increase in print ads.

Congress had 7% share in October 2024 while it recorded 44% share (84.1% decline) in 2023. Shiv Sena (Balasahebanchi) had 20% share in 2024 while it recorded 3% share (566.7% increase) in 2023 thus implying a significant jump in print ads.

Top Political Parties - Assembly Elections Ads in Radio

Both the national parties BJP and Congress were on 1st and 2nd position respectively in both October 2024 and September 2023. BJP dominated the political ads on Radio with more than 50% share in October 2024 and more than 80% in September 23.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had Oct'24: 53% share in October 2024; it recorded 84% share (36.9% decline) as it had 84% share in September 2023. BJP led in radio ads during both periods but saw a significant decline in Oct'24.

In October 2024, Congress had 27% share compared to 16% share (68.8% increase) in September 2023. Congress gained ground in radio advertising, improving its presence markedly.

Independent Candidates (new entrant) Oct'24 had 18% share in Octobber 2024 compared to 0% share in September 2023.