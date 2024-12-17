            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • cricket-celebrities-and-beyond-what-indian-users-asked-alexa-in-2024-50716

Cricket, celebrities, and beyond: what Indian users asked Alexa in 2024

From cricket scores to celebrities' net worth, 2024 revealed what captivated Indian Alexa users the most, as they turned to the voice assistant for everything from general knowledge to cooking tips.

By  Storyboard18Dec 17, 2024 1:22 PM
Cricket, celebrities, and beyond: what Indian users asked Alexa in 2024
Cricket fans, as expected, were frequent Alexa users, asking about match schedules, live scores, and predictions. Common queries included, “Alexa, what is the cricket score?” and “Alexa, when is the next cricket match?”

In 2024, Indians continued to rely on Alexa for everything, from live cricket updates to details about their favourite celebrities, and even everyday tasks like cooking and astrology.

The virtual assistant revealed today 'Alexa's Most Asked Questions' that users in India asked Alexa over the past year.

Cricket fans, as expected, were frequent Alexa users, asking about match schedules, live scores, and predictions. Common queries included, "Alexa, what is the cricket score?" and "Alexa, when is the next cricket match?"

As the sport dominates in India, cricketers like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rohit Sharma were among the most frequently searched personalities, with users inquiring about their height, net worth, and other personal details.

Bollywood celebrities also captured significant attention. Queries like "Alexa, how tall is Kriti Sanon?" and "Alexa, what is the net worth of Mr. Beast?" indicate the public's curiosity about their favourite stars.

In addition to Bollywood, popular YouTubers like Mr. Beast also had users flocking to Alexa for more personal insights.

Beyond entertainment, Alexa users tapped into a wealth of general knowledge, asking questions such as, "Alexa, what is the population of Earth?" and "Alexa, how far away is the sun from Earth?"

Other common queries included updates on astrology, with questions like "Alexa, आज का राशिफल बताओ” and “Alexa, एकादशी कब है?” receiving regular attention.

Alexa also continued to serve as a trusted DJ in Indian households. Popular music artists like Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Diljit Dosanjh topped the list of most-played songs, while devotional tracks like "Shree Hanuman Chalisa" and "Gayatri Mantra" also enjoyed significant airtime on Amazon Music.

In the kitchen, Alexa played the role of a helpful sous-chef, with recipes for Chai, Chilli Paneer, and Patiala Chicken among the most requested.

Users also relied on Alexa for quick answers to practical questions like "Alexa, how do you treat a headache?" and "Alexa, what is the stock market status?"

Finally, Alexa's personality remained a key part of user interaction, with fun queries like "Alexa, can you laugh?" "Alexa, I love you?" continuing to be popular conversation starters.


Tags
First Published on Dec 17, 2024 1:20 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

TRAI to discuss provisions for broadcasting services under Telecom Act on Dec 18

TRAI to discuss provisions for broadcasting services under Telecom Act on Dec 18

How it Works

Less than 2% of higher education institutes offer work-linked degrees: TeamLease report

Less than 2% of higher education institutes offer work-linked degrees: TeamLease report

How it Works

India's global tourism ranking improves to 24th; international arrivals surge

India's global tourism ranking improves to 24th; international arrivals surge

How it Works

HT Media, DB Corp, Malayala Manorama among applicants for FM Phase-III e-auction

HT Media, DB Corp, Malayala Manorama among applicants for FM Phase-III e-auction

How it Works

Only 12% of director/CXO positions in M&E firms held by women in 2024: report

Only 12% of director/CXO positions in M&E firms held by women in 2024: report

How it Works

Ashish Shelar steps down as BCCI treasurer after taking Cabinet Minister oath in Maharashtra

Ashish Shelar steps down as BCCI treasurer after taking Cabinet Minister oath in Maharashtra

How it Works

15 lakh drivers could reclaim Rs 1,12,500 crores in 5 years: ONDC

15 lakh drivers could reclaim Rs 1,12,500 crores in 5 years: ONDC