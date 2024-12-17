Cricket, celebrities, and beyond: what Indian users asked Alexa in 2024

In 2024, Indians continued to rely on Alexa for everything, from live cricket updates to details about their favourite celebrities, and even everyday tasks like cooking and astrology.

The virtual assistant revealed today 'Alexa's Most Asked Questions' that users in India asked Alexa over the past year.

Cricket fans, as expected, were frequent Alexa users, asking about match schedules, live scores, and predictions. Common queries included, "Alexa, what is the cricket score?" and "Alexa, when is the next cricket match?"

As the sport dominates in India, cricketers like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rohit Sharma were among the most frequently searched personalities, with users inquiring about their height, net worth, and other personal details.

Bollywood celebrities also captured significant attention. Queries like "Alexa, how tall is Kriti Sanon?" and "Alexa, what is the net worth of Mr. Beast?" indicate the public's curiosity about their favourite stars.

In addition to Bollywood, popular YouTubers like Mr. Beast also had users flocking to Alexa for more personal insights.

Beyond entertainment, Alexa users tapped into a wealth of general knowledge, asking questions such as, "Alexa, what is the population of Earth?" and "Alexa, how far away is the sun from Earth?"

Other common queries included updates on astrology, with questions like "Alexa, आज का राशिफल बताओ” and “Alexa, एकादशी कब है?” receiving regular attention.

Alexa also continued to serve as a trusted DJ in Indian households. Popular music artists like Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Diljit Dosanjh topped the list of most-played songs, while devotional tracks like "Shree Hanuman Chalisa" and "Gayatri Mantra" also enjoyed significant airtime on Amazon Music.

In the kitchen, Alexa played the role of a helpful sous-chef, with recipes for Chai, Chilli Paneer, and Patiala Chicken among the most requested.

Users also relied on Alexa for quick answers to practical questions like "Alexa, how do you treat a headache?" and "Alexa, what is the stock market status?"