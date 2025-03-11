            
Delhi govt proposes new EV policy, aims 95% adoption of electric cars by 2027

To accelerate EV adoption in the national capital, the EV 2.0 policy has also proposed purchase incentives for 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, e-LCVs, and e-trucks

By  Storyboard18Mar 11, 2025 12:36 PM
Delhi govt proposes new EV policy 2.0 (Image: Unsplash)

Delhi government has outlined provisions for the proposed EV policy 2.0, targeting 95 percent of the vehicle registration to be electric by 2027. The proposed policy has also aimed to phase out CNG-powered vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, taxis, light commercial vehicles, etc, replacing them with electric options.

To accelerate EV adoption in the national capital, the EV 2.0 policy has also proposed purchase incentives for 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers, e-LCVs, and e-trucks.

The ruling government has also planned to expand charging infrastructure in the city, making it mandatory for new buildings and public spaces to deploy EV charging stations.

Capital subsidies will be provided for private and semi-public charging stations while fast-charging stations will be deployed at Ring Road and Outer Ring Road.

The policy also includes scrapping and retrofitting incentives to encourage a shift from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to EVs.

The Delhi government will be setting up a State EV fund to finance initiatives around electric cars. Delhi Clean Mobility Centre (DCMC), will be established to oversee the policy's execution and track the progress of the all-electric transportation system.

'India's EV sale'

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), EV sales witnessed a 7 percent year-on-year decline in February, with 2W, 3W, PV, Tractor, and commercial EVs falling by 6%, 2%, 10%, 14.5%, and 8.6% respectively.

In the two-wheeler segment, despite an 8.57% FY YTD growth, retail sales dipped by 6.33% YoY. Urban areas experienced a sharper decline of 7.38% compared to a 5.5% drop in rural markets.

In the passenger vehicle segment, retail sales fell sharply by 10.34 percent year-on-year.


First Published on Mar 11, 2025 12:36 PM

