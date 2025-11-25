EVs to match petrol prices with 400 km range by 2030: Tata Motors

Tata Motors CEO Shailesh Chandra expects India’s electric car market to accelerate rapidly as technology costs fall and more global players enter the country. According to Bloomberg news report, Chandra said that EVs already account for over 5% of new car sales, up from 2.5% a year ago, and Tata Motors aims to make nearly one-third of its sales from EVs by 2030.

India is emerging as a key battleground for global EV makers, with Tesla and Vietnam’s Vinfast Auto entering the market. The rising competition is beginning to erode Tata’s leadership. Between January and August 2025, Tata’s EV market share slipped to 35% from 59% a year earlier. Meanwhile, JSW MG Motor climbed to 30%, and Mahindra & Mahindra reached 22.6%.

Chandra said EV prices will fall further as carmakers integrate critical components beyond lithium-ion cells. Advanced power and control systems that previously required multiple subcomponents are being consolidated into compact modules, reducing manufacturing complexity and improving efficiency.

According to him, by 2030, entry-level EVs will match petrol car prices and deliver a range of around 400 km. Currently, most affordable EVs are still 25–30% more expensive and offer below 300 km of range, Bloomberg reported.

Chandra added that Tata Motors aims to lift its EV market share back to 45–50% with a wider portfolio spanning both mass and premium segments.

The automaker on Tuesday launched the Tata Sierra, a mid-size SUV, at an introductory price of Rs 11.49 lakh. The model will be available in six colours — Bengal Rouge, Coorg Clouds, Munnar Mist, Pristine White, Pure Grey, and Andaman Adventure — joining Tata’s expanding SUV lineup that includes the Punch, Nexon, Curvv, Harrier and Safari.

First Published on Nov 25, 2025 5:19 PM