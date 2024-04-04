comScore            

      How it Works

      Delhi HC dismisses PIL regarding data sharing by MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, and SkyScanner

      The Delhi High Court rejected the plea of BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and instructed him to address the government instead.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 4, 2024 1:19 PM
      Delhi HC dismisses PIL regarding data sharing by MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, and SkyScanner
      The court stated that if a representation is submitted to the government, it should be resolved through a reasoned order in compliance with the law as promptly as feasible. (Representative Image: Tingey Injury Law Firm via Unsplash)(Representative Image: Tingey Injury Law Firm via Unsplash)

      On April 3, the Delhi High Court concluded a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the sharing of data collected from citizens by travel platforms MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, and SkyScanner.

      The PIL aimed to seek intervention to prevent foreign travel companies from sharing user data such as names, Aadhar numbers, passport details, etc., when booking tickets.

      As per a report by LiveLaw, the court rejected the petition submitted by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, advising him to address the government through representation. The High Court emphasised that Upadhyay must first make a representation to the government before pursuing the matter in court.

      The court stated that if a representation is submitted to the government, it should be resolved through a reasoned order in compliance with the law as promptly as feasible.

      The petitioner raised serious concerns regarding the practices of several travel companies in acquiring sensitive personal data from their users. These companies, including prominent ones like MakeMyTrip (MMT), GoIbibo, and SkyScanner, are accused of collecting information such as names, phone numbers, Aadhaar, and passport details, which could potentially jeopardise users' privacy.

      The alleged monetization of this sensitive data raises significant concerns, with the petitioner arguing that it could have widespread repercussions. It was emphasised that certain travel companies, some of which have full or partial ownership by Chinese entities, stand accused of leveraging users' personal data for financial profit.

      The petitioner requested directives from the Delhi High Court to prohibit travel companies from disclosing customers' personal information, including vital identifiers such as names, addresses, phone numbers, Aadhaar, and passport details. The PIL also made reference to recent legislative actions such as the Data Protection and Privacy Bill (DPDP Act), along with a Supreme Court ruling affirming privacy as a fundamental right.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 4, 2024 1:19 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      Exclusive: TAM applies for ratings license with MIB as TRAI mulls multiple agencies

      Exclusive: TAM applies for ratings license with MIB as TRAI mulls multiple agencies

      Brand Makers

      Sales and marketing sector offering an average salary hike of 25 percent - 40 percent: Michael Page

      Sales and marketing sector offering an average salary hike of 25 percent - 40 percent: Michael Page

      How it Works

      Thomas Cook India foresees continued growth in leisure travel despite elevated costs

      Thomas Cook India foresees continued growth in leisure travel despite elevated costs

      How it Works

      WebEngage aqui-hires data scientists from Propellor.ai to bolster AI practice

      WebEngage aqui-hires data scientists from Propellor.ai to bolster AI practice

      How it Works

      Election season fails to boost smartphone demand

      Election season fails to boost smartphone demand

      How it Works

      SC to look into alleged non-compliance of Ajit Pawar group for not adding disclaimers for using clock symbol

      SC to look into alleged non-compliance of Ajit Pawar group for not adding disclaimers for using clock symbol

      How it Works

      Synthetic media like deepfakes drive Cyber threats surge in India: Deloitte

      Synthetic media like deepfakes drive Cyber threats surge in India: Deloitte