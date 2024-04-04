Delhi HC dismisses PIL regarding data sharing by MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, and SkyScanner

On April 3, the Delhi High Court concluded a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning the sharing of data collected from citizens by travel platforms MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, and SkyScanner.

The PIL aimed to seek intervention to prevent foreign travel companies from sharing user data such as names, Aadhar numbers, passport details, etc., when booking tickets.

As per a report by LiveLaw, the court rejected the petition submitted by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, advising him to address the government through representation. The High Court emphasised that Upadhyay must first make a representation to the government before pursuing the matter in court.

The court stated that if a representation is submitted to the government, it should be resolved through a reasoned order in compliance with the law as promptly as feasible.

The petitioner raised serious concerns regarding the practices of several travel companies in acquiring sensitive personal data from their users. These companies, including prominent ones like MakeMyTrip (MMT), GoIbibo, and SkyScanner, are accused of collecting information such as names, phone numbers, Aadhaar, and passport details, which could potentially jeopardise users' privacy.

The alleged monetization of this sensitive data raises significant concerns, with the petitioner arguing that it could have widespread repercussions. It was emphasised that certain travel companies, some of which have full or partial ownership by Chinese entities, stand accused of leveraging users' personal data for financial profit.