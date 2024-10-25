            
      • Home
      • how-it-works
      • delhi-ncr-market-sells-15600-housing-units-in-q3-2024-gurugram-ghaziabad-emerge-as-top-performer-46160

      Delhi-NCR market sells 15,600 housing units in Q3 2024; Gurugram, Ghaziabad emerge as top performer

      NCR has sold an estimated 15,600 units of houses in Q3 2024

      By  Storyboard18Oct 25, 2024 4:39 PM
      Delhi-NCR market sells 15,600 housing units in Q3 2024; Gurugram, Ghaziabad emerge as top performer
      NCR remained a significant player in Pan India’s housing sales, capturing 15 percent of total sales in Q3 2024 ( Image: Unsplash)

      The National Capital Region, popularly known as NCR, has witnessed a significant rise in housing sales in the third quarter of 2024, according to property consultancy firm Anarock.

      NCR, which comprises cities like the national capital Delhi, and several adjoining districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, has sold an estimated 15,600 units of houses in Q3 2024, the property consultants added.

      "NCR remained a significant player in Pan India’s housing sales, capturing 15 percent of total sales among the top 7 cities in Q3 2024," Anarock mentioned. However, the region experienced a marginal slowdown with sales declining by six percent quarter-over-quarter and by 2 percent year-on-year.

      Among the NCR cities, Gurugram contributed 51 percent in Q3 2024, followed by Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, accounting for 20 percent and 13 percent of the region's sales, respectively. Ghaziabad's housing sales surged by 19 percent QoQ.

      Around 14,100 housing units were launched in NCR in the third quarter. Geographically, Gurgaon remained the most active zone in NCR, accounting for 47 percent of the new launches. Greater Noida and Ghaziabad followed with 22% and 18% shares, respectively.

      According to Anarock's report, the ultra-luxury segment dominated the market with a 64 percent share of new launches in Q2. While the luxury and affordable segments experienced a decline.

      'Rental yield'

      Apart from the increase in housing sale units, the NCR region also reported an increase in rents on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

      As per Anarock, Noida Sector 150 rental value increased by 4 percent QoQ around Rs 22,000-30,000. The average quoted monthly rent in Greater Noida West saw a 3 percent spike Q0Q to Rs 17,000-Rs 24,000.

      'NCR housing prices'

      The costliest region in the NCR for property buyers in Q3 was Noida Sector 150 with an average quoted rate of Rs 13,000 square feet, followed by Dwarka Expressway (Rs10,350 square feet), New Gurugram (Rs 9,700 square feet), Greater Noida West (Rs 8,000 square feet), respectively.


      Tags
      First Published on Oct 25, 2024 4:39 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      Growth in premium FMCG more organic than price-driven: Nielsen

      Growth in premium FMCG more organic than price-driven: Nielsen

      How it Works

      IndiGo records Rs 9.9 bn net loss due to higher fuel costs and record groundings

      IndiGo records Rs 9.9 bn net loss due to higher fuel costs and record groundings

      How it Works

      Share bomb hoax threat data, government tells social media platforms

      Share bomb hoax threat data, government tells social media platforms

      How it Works

      Delhi HC demands deepfake clarity from central government

      Delhi HC demands deepfake clarity from central government

      How it Works

      GenZ Explainer: What is 'Presenteeism' and how to manage it?

      GenZ Explainer: What is 'Presenteeism' and how to manage it?

      How it Works

      Ministry of I&B schedules pre-bid conference for FM Radio Phase-III auction on October 28

      Ministry of I&B schedules pre-bid conference for FM Radio Phase-III auction on October 28

      How it Works

      Apna.co launches apna Canvas: Accessing 2 crore freshers in 2,500 cities

      Apna.co launches apna Canvas: Accessing 2 crore freshers in 2,500 cities