Dentsu Creative India bags digital mandate for Sony

Dentsu Creative India has won the digital mandate for Sony Entertainment Television, Sony SAB, Sony MAX, and Sony MAX 2, and will be responsible for managing the online presence and marketing campaigns of these brands across social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

The account was awarded to Dentsu Creative India following a multi-agency pitch. The agency will service the channels from its Mumbai office and will work closely with the brand teams to create and execute innovative digital strategies.

As per the mandate, Dentsu Creative India will leverage its client-centric approach and expertise in marketing tech consultancy to deliver a blend of digital strategy, creative excellence, and data-driven insights. This approach not only aims to achieve the business objectives of the 4 channels but also establishes a strong connection with the target audience, marking a promising collaboration between the agency and the iconic entertainment brands.

Speaking about this partnership, Vaishali Sharma, Head of Marketing and Communications, Sony SAB, Sony Entertainment Television, & Sony MAX Movies Cluster said, “As iconic content creators at the forefront of bringing diverse themes to vast audiences, we’re delighted to join hands with Dentsu Creative India to propel our brands towards unprecedented growth and creativity, establishing new benchmarks in the digital entertainment ecosystem.”