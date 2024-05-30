Disney Star onboards 19 sponsors for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

Disney Star has unveiled the line-up of 19 sponsors across various categories for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The list of brands include Dream 11, Maruti, AMFI, Parle Products, BPCL, Haier, ICICI Bank, Jockey, KP Group (Kamala Pasand), Reliance Retail, Samsung India, Housing.com, Jaquar Group, Castrol, Kent RO, TVS Eurogrip, Macho Hint, McNroe, and Vimal, with a few more sponsors in the pipeline.

The matches will be telecast exclusively on the Star Sports network and will be available for streaming free of charge to mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar. The tournament begins on June 2, featuring record 20 teams divided into four groups, competing in 55 matches.

Ajit Varghese, Head of Network - Ad Sales at Disney Star, said, “ The continued support from renowned brands underscores the immense appeal and significance of this tournament. This diverse group of sponsors demonstrates the enduring popularity of cricket and the strategic importance of sports consumption and innovative content delivery. As we gear-up for this grand event, we eagerly anticipate an exhilarating celebration of cricket that will unite passionate fans and players from around the world."

The participating teams are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, India, Ireland, Namibia, Nepal, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea (PNG), Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Uganda, and the USA.

Last year, the England cricket team won the ICC T20 World Cup 2023 by beating the Pakistan Cricket team in an exciting low-scoring final hosted at Melbourne Cricket Ground. According to data by ICC, more than 2.27 million watched the T20 World Cup final live.