DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024 to discuss the media industry's digital transformation

As we witness tectonic shifts in the digital media landscape brought on by accelerated advances in technology, the Digital News Publishers Association of India (DNPA) is proud to host the second edition of the DNPA Conclave & Awards to ignite progressive dialogues and surface future-facing strategies for growth.

With ‘Navigating Digital Transformation in the Media Industry’ as the key theme of the second edition, the prestigious DNPA Conclave & Awards is set to kick off on February 6th, 2024, at the Shangri-La in New Delhi. The conclave is a confluence of distinguished Indian policymakers, global experts, and senior leaders from the digital media and entertainment sectors. Through meaningful and deep discussions, the conclave’s aim is to spotlight critical issues and models that power an equitable, inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem, which is foundational to the progress of our nation. The conclave will see the brightest minds and stakeholders coming together to discuss the contours of the impact of new technologies like Artificial Intelligence on the news industry. It will deliberate on strategies that may help in ensuring successful adaption of businesses to navigate through this digital transformation.

Digital News Publishers Association of India (DNPA), is an apex association of the digital arms of India's top 18 new publishers from Print & Electronic Media. The association includes Dainik Jagran, Dainik Bhaskar, The Indian Express, Malayalam Manorama, Eenadu Television, India Today, Amar Ujala, Hindustan Times, Zee Media, ABP Network, Lokmat, Times of India, NDTV, Express Network, Mathrubhumi, The Hindu, India TV and Network 18. Recognized for its role to promote credible news and safeguarding the cause of growth of the news industry, the second edition of the conclave is being organised by DNPA in association with Storyboard18.

Speaking about the initiative, D J Narain, President DNPA, said the conclave is a unique platform created by all the 18 members to discuss and brainstorm various issues concerning the growth of credible news and digital media in the country with stakeholders from India and across the world. He added, “The DNPA conclave is evolving into a robust platform of ideas and to exchange thoughts on growth of the digital media ecosystem.”

"The media landscape is undergoing a profound transformation, and the DNPA Conclave & Awards 2024 serves as a catalyst for conversations that will drive the industry forward. With a focus on digital transformation, the conclave will bring together diverse perspectives, fostering collaboration and innovation," commented Sujata Gupta, Secretary General, DNPA, highlighting the pivotal role of the conclave in the industry.

The agenda is packed with sessions exploring crucial facets of the digital landscape, including the role of online intermediaries in shaping public trust, the impact of misinformation on a diverse society like India, and the need for equitable monetization models for a sustainable digital media ecosystem. In light of the rapid technological disruptions, the conclave will address the readiness of the Indian media industry to navigate through the digital transformation in all its scope and ambit.

The conclave will feature Keynote Address by Shri Anurag Thakur, Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Information and Broadcasting and Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology. The day-long conclave will have special addresses by Shri Amitabh Kant, former CEO of Niti Aayog and G-20 Sherpa; Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and Shri S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The conclave will also see participation of top corporate leaders and visionaries like Sandeep Bikhchandani of InfoEdge and Naukri.Com, Manoj Gujaran - Chief Compliance Officer & Head - Legal, Poonawalla Fincorp, leadership of Google, Microsoft and Tata Group, CEOs and Editors of the country’s leading media houses, popular content creators, public policy experts from Canada and Germany.

Leading global voices at the conclave include Clement Birdsall of Publica by IAS, Elena Perotti of WAN-IFRA, Paul Deegan of News Media Canada, Matthew Stoller, Director of Research at American Economic Liberties Project, Dr Courtney C Radsch, Director, Centre for Journalism and Liberty, UCLA Institute for Technology and Axel Springer’s Florian Nehm. The conclave will kick off with a thought-provoking fireside chat between top Indian Media figures and veteran media personality Shekhar Gupta on the big direction of the media and news industry. It will also feature a Fireside Chat with EY on the scope of the digital news media industry report.

The DNPA Awards serve as a platform to honour cutting-edge digital initiatives that have had a profound contribution in the country’s and its peoples’ progress. The awards recognize the extraordinary innovations made in various sectors including health, education, finance, and media, alongside pivotal areas like women empowerment, environmental protection, governance, and administrative reforms, acknowledging those who have been instrumental in India’s digital journey and inspiring continued innovation and excellence, while setting global standards.

The Grand Jury led by Suresh Prabhu, Former Union Minister and Member of Parliament, convened on 15th January with industry stalwarts and visionaries such as Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder and Executive Vice Chairman Info Edge, Prasoon Joshi CEO, McCann World group India and Chairman APAC, Dr Aruna Sharma, Economist, Ajay Sawhney, Former Secretary, MeitY, Arvind Gupta Head & Co-Founder Digital India Foundation, Shashi Sekhar Vempati, Former CEO, Prasad Bharati, Vinit Goenka, Author, Robert Ravi, CTO, Government of Tamil Nadu, Nappinai NS, Founder, Cyber Saathi and Supreme Court Advocate. The winners will be felicitated at the DNPA Awards.

The Grand Jury and a thorough process and discussion underlined DNPA’s commitment to transparency, credibility, and recognizing excellence in an environment of thoughtful deliberation and shared expertise.