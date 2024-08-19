DPDP rules to be implemented in next 45 days?

Implementing rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) and amendments to the IT rules can be expected within next 45 days. Media reports claim that the Data Protection Board has also been set which is likely to be established during the same period.

The DPDPA rules, which have been delayed for several months, will reinforce the existing data privacy law, while amendment to the IT rules will address crucial issues like artificial intelligence-driven misinformation and deepfakes until a comprehensive Digital India Act is formulated.

The DPDP Act provides specializes protections for children and persons with disabilities. It is crucial for businesses to understand these laws to manage their systems in a compliant manner. Failure to comply with the DPDP’s provisions on children’s data can attract penalties up to Rs 200 Crores. DPDP Law says that a child’s personal data cannot be processed without parental consent. The same applies for persons with disabilities and their lawful guardians.

The DPDP Act further prohibits tracking or behavioural monitoring of children or targeted advertising directed at children.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had recently said, “Drafting of DPDP Rules is in very advanced stage. We will start the industry consultation now... Whatever extensive consultations will be required; we will do those. We won’t rush through. We will prefer as consultative a process as we can, like you saw in the Telecom Bill and the DPDP Act.”

The DPDP Rules are a top priority, he said. “AI [artificial intelligence] is also a very important item. But first, we have to make sure that DPDP in its digital form comes into shape,” he added.

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, implemented in 2023, refers to the legislative and regulatory measures implemented to protect people’s privacy and security of their personal data in the digital sphere in India. The Act attempts to create thorough rules and standards for the gathering, processing, storing, and sharing of personal data by organizations and entities operating within India.