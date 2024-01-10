Dream11 appointed as the official 'Fantasy Sports Partner' for Betway

Dream11 has been appointed as the official ‘Fantasy Sports Partner’ for the Betway SA20 Season 2 starting on 10 January 2024. This partnership with Dream1 marks a milestone in bringing together South Africa’s premier T20 tournament with the passion of cricket fans in India.

India being a key strategic market, with six Indian Premier League (IPL) teams also owning teams in the SA20, the partnership with Dream11 unlocks an opportunity to connect with millions of cricket fans across the subcontinent.

“It’s a huge coup for us to welcome Dream11 to our stable as our ‘Fantasy Sports Partner’,” Betway SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said. “This partnership is the coming together of two dynamic platforms that share a commitment to delivering unparalleled entertainment to cricket fans. With Dream11’s extensive user base and influence in India, we see incredible potential to engage with fans and have a platform to enhance the engagement of fans with SA20.”

Speaking about the partnership, Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer, Dream11 said: “Partnerships are core to our strategy and have played a key role in Dream11 becoming the world’s largest fantasy sports platform. We are excited to join forces with SA20, a league known for its thrilling and entertaining cricket. Through this partnership, we aim to reach new users and help them engage with the sport that they love. Together, we look forward to offering fans an unparalleled fantasy sports experience during the upcoming SA20 Season 2.”