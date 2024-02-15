Forbes India 30 Under 30 Class of 2024: Celebrating a decade of excellence in India's youth

For a decade now, Forbes India has been shining a spotlight on 30 extraordinary individuals across various industries through the 30 Under 30 initiative. The honourees of the 2024 list, marking the programme's tenth year, continue to exemplify exceptional talent and achievement.

In 2014, Forbes India introduced the 30 Under 30 list, featuring names that resonate even today, such as Bhavish Aggarwal of Ola, actor Rajkummar Rao, Pooja Dhingra of Le15, and the innovative duo Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja of Shivan and Narresh, alongside cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara, among others.

Over the years, the 30 Under 30 winners have reflected emerging talents and businesses, adapting to the evolving landscape. The categories have expanded from 14 in 2014 to 19 in 2024, demonstrating a commitment to staying attuned to emerging trends.

As the program celebrates its tenth year, the Forbes India 30 Under 30 alum club boasts a formidable 300 members, including notable success stories like Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha and the Postman co-founders Abhinav Asthana, Abhijit Kane, and Ankit Sobti. These individuals have made significant contributions to their respective fields and have become influential figures on the global stage.

The impact of the 30 Under 30 extends beyond business into entertainment and sports. Alums such as Tahir Raj Bhasin, Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Mithila Palkar, Vijay Deverakonda, and Sai Pallavi continue to represent the esteemed list in the entertainment industry. In sports, the likes of Anirban Lahiri, Dipa Karmakar, Aditi Ashok, Jasprit Bumrah, Harmanpreet Kaur, Neeraj Chopra, Smriti Mandhana, and Hima Das have earned international acclaim, putting India on the global map.

The Class of 2024, comprising 30 achievers across 19 categories, selected by expert juries, promises to follow in the footsteps of their accomplished predecessors. From Climate Change & Clean Energy to various sectors, these individuals are poised to make a lasting impact on the dynamic Indian market. The youngest honourees, at just 21, embody a forward-thinking generation dedicated to solving pressing global issues.