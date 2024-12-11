From desi trends to global hits! 2024 becomes year of creative breakthroughs and global influence, reveals Meta

The year 2024 has been a landmark year for India, as the country’s creativity and innovation on Instagram captivated audiences worldwide. During the Meta Festival in Mumbai, Instagram has unveiled its 2024 Year-in-Review, highlighting the diverse ways in which India has shaped global trends in music, entertainment, and culture.

As per the report, India's influence on the global music scene was evident this year, as numerous exciting collaborations between Indian artists and international stars made waves on Instagram. Notable partnerships included Diljit Dosanjh's collaboration with American rapper Saweetie for the song 'Khutti', King’s partnership with Nick Jonas for 'Maan Meri Jaan', and Harsh Likhari’s collaboration with Canadian artist Connor Price for 'Customs'.

These collaborations showcased Indian talent's growing presence in the global music industry and highlighted the universal appeal of music as a bridge between cultures.

Additionally, the global spread of Indian cultural trends continued in 2024, with Indian influences going viral across the globe. The report highlighted that Asoka makeup trend became a sensation, with creators in countries such as Indonesia, Nigeria, and Slovakia embracing the look.

Japanese content creators also gained attention for lip-syncing iconic Bollywood dialogues, such as those from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', while foreign influencers, including Drew Hicks and Agu Stanley, embraced Indian languages, demonstrating how the world continues to embrace all things 'desi'.

Regional music drives a creative surge

One of the most significant trends in 2024 was the rise of regional music, which captivated audiences not only in India but globally. The popularity of tracks in languages such as Punjabi, Haryanvi, Marathi, Tamil, and Bhojpuri exploded on Instagram.

Regional songs like 'Jale 2' (Haryanvi), 'Ve Haaniyaan' (Punjabi), 'Gulabi Sadi' (Marathi), and 'Aasa Kooda' (Tamil) garnered millions of reels, reflecting the growing national pride in regional music. Bhojpuri’s 'Bandookk' also accumulated 1.7 million reels, adding to the diverse soundscape.

In addition, Bollywood songs like 'Tauba Tauba' from 'Bad Newz', 'Aaj Ki Raat' from 'Stree 2', and Akshath Acharya’s 'Nadaaniyan' helped fuel the creative explosion, with each track inspiring millions of users to engage with the music in new and innovative ways.

From nostalgic favorites to blockbuster releases

Entertainment played a significant role in India’s cultural journey in 2024. Fans celebrated the 30th anniversary of the beloved TV series 'FRIENDS', while memes from the iconic film 'Hera Pheri' continued to entertain audiences. The year also saw the release of much-anticipated shows like 'Mirzapur' and 'Panchayat season 3', both of which were widely praised for their storytelling and talent. 'Laapataa Ladies', a new Oscar-entry film, also gained significant attention for its compelling narrative and performances.

Sports triumphs!

India’s growing enthusiasm for sports was on full display in 2024. While the nation rallied behind the Indian cricket team’s performance in the T20 World Cup, Olympic heroes like Manu Bhaker and Neeraj Chopra continued to inspire millions.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore’s historic win in the inaugural Women’s Premier League was another moment of national pride, showcasing the growing recognition of women’s sports in India.

As always, 2024 saw the emergence of new stars who captured the imagination of millions. Individuals like Hanumankind, Nancy Tyagi, Dolly Chai Wala, and the Vada Pao Girl became household names. Their rise to fame was fueled by social media, demonstrating how platforms like Instagram continue to elevate everyday individuals to stardom.