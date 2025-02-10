Gifting platforms up ad spends by 20% ahead of Valentine's Day

Ahead of Valentine's Day, major gifting platforms in the country have significantly increased their sales and promotional activities as they anticipate a major noticeable spike in orders and revenue, across online and offline channels. With consumer choices evolving, the platforms have also expanded their offerings, going beyond just the bouquet, while also including personalised gifts, premium initiatives and experience-led purchases.

For its part, ecommerce platform IGP has increased its marketing investments by 25%. Its promotional efforts ahead of the Valentine's Day will encompass digital advertising, social media, influencer collaborations, email marketing, and in-app engagement, all tailored to create a cohesive brand presence. Additionally, it is utilising performance marketing, PR, and strategic partnerships to enhance brand awareness and drive consumer interaction across key touchpoints.

The platform is also tapping into unexplored on-ground activations, Tarun Joshi, founder and CEO of IGP, tells Storyboard18.

The brand has been seeing a consistent 30% year-over-year increase in traffic around Valentine’s Day, and this year, Joshi adds, it is expecting even stronger momentum- with a 40% increase in revenue compared to last year.

To maximise visibility and engagement across both offline stores and online platforms, apart from launching the campaign, it is also partnering with Big FM and Romedy Now to host interactive radio contests, social media initiatives, and engaging online conversations.

"We are organising a range of premium, once-in-a-lifetime activities, including an exclusive private plane ride and a luxurious yacht party sundowner. These unforgettable experiences are designed to offer consumers an exceptional way to celebrate this season of love and make lasting memories, ensuring that their celebrations are nothing short of extraordinary," he adds.​

From exquisite floral arrangements to premium hampers, FNP is specifically enhancing its luxury segment this Valentine's Day, while also introducing express deliveries across key cities.

About 12-16% of its annual sales come from Valentine's Day gifting, where over 50 lakh flowers (stems) of roses are sold.

Avi Kumar, chief marketing officer, FNP, shares that rather than increasing ad spends, this year, the platform's focus is on optimising efficiency and enhancing engagement.

For Interflora, the advertising spending is up by about 20%, backed by brand-led activations. From digital to on-ground activations, it uses a mix of marketing strategies, like social channels and direct communication to engage with its community.