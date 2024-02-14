Google Doodle for this year’s Valentine’s Day features engaging scientific quiz: 'all about chemistry'

Google celebrated Valentine’s Day 2024 with a whimsical scientific doodle and urged people to form connections through chemistry and uncover their own chemical persona.

Upon clicking on Wednesday’s doodle, a new page called Chemistry CuPd, opens up, offering options of taking a quiz to discover one’s chemical element. One can also choose whatever element they want from a list. After answering questions to find out one’s own personality element, individuals can initiate bonds with other elements like hydrogen, sodium, nitrogen, etc., by swiping left, reminiscent of online dating.

After swiping left on a certain element, a bond is formed, and then the player is prompted to initiate a combination. The player is permitted to make bonds with all the 18 elements, each possessing distinct personality traits. Similar to dating apps, there is a bio that states everything about an element, enabling users to make informed decisions regarding their bonds.

Celebrating Valentine’s Day involves creating diatomic bonds. These bonds result from the connection between two atoms, which can either be of the same element, such as hydrogen gas (H2), or different elements, like hydrogen chloride (HCl). Google's explanation regarding the interactive doodle explores this concept, emphasising the significance of diatomic molecules in the celebration of Valentine's Day.