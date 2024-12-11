            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • global-smartwatch-shipments-decline-9-yoy-in-q3-2024-apple-maintains-leadership-49868

Global smartwatch shipments decline 9% YoY in Q3 2024; Apple maintains leadership

Apple continued to lead the market, holding a 21 percent share, followed by Huawei with 14 percent and Samsung at 11 percent despite the overall slowdown.

By  Yukta RajDec 11, 2024 8:18 AM
Global smartwatch shipments decline 9% YoY in Q3 2024; Apple maintains leadership
Despite the decline in global shipments, the smartwatch market remains competitive, with strong growth prospects in key regions like India and China

As consumers seek multifunctional devices that blend seamlessly with their lifestyles, smartwatches have become a key player in the wearables industry, offering features such as fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and smartphone integration. The global smartwatch market experienced a 9 percent year-on-year decline in shipments during the third quarter of 2024, according to recent industry data by business intelligence platform, Counterpoint.

As per the report, Apple continued to lead the market, holding a 21 percent share, followed by Huawei with 14 percent and Samsung at 11 percent despite the overall slowdown.

While Apple remained the top player in the smartwatch sector, the company saw a 15 percent drop in its year-on-year shipments, primarily attributed to lower demand for its Watch S10 series, which did not perform as well as the previous Watch S9 series. In contrast, brands such as Xiaomi and Huawei saw significant growth, with Xiaomi and Huawei posting the fastest year-on-year growth among the top 10 brands for Q3 2024.

In terms of regional performance, India accounted for the highest share of global smartwatch shipments, contributing 25 percent of the total market in Q3 2024. This growth was driven by strong demand in the country, particularly for affordable smartwatches. Meanwhile, China saw the highest shipment growth at 24 percent YoY, fueled by strong performances from brands like Huawei, BBK (Imoo), and Xiaomi.

In North America, high-end smartwatches (HLOS) dominated the market, capturing 87 percwent of the region's total shipments. Leading the charge were Apple, Samsung, and Garmin, with their premium offerings making up the lion's share of the smartwatch market.

Despite the decline in global shipments, the smartwatch market remains competitive, with strong growth prospects in key regions like India and China. As brands continue to innovate and adapt to changing consumer preferences, the global smartwatch market is expected to remain a key segment of the broader wearables industry.


Tags
First Published on Dec 11, 2024 8:18 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

From local to global: Smaller Indian businesses bring traditional crafts to fore

From local to global: Smaller Indian businesses bring traditional crafts to fore

Brand Makers

The unexpected gainer of the bombshell Omnicom-IPG deal

The unexpected gainer of the bombshell Omnicom-IPG deal

How it Works

From free tomatoes to hidden fees: A sneak peek into the world of q-commerce manipulation

From free tomatoes to hidden fees: A sneak peek into the world of q-commerce manipulation

How it Works

RMG players sidelined by MIB for WAVES, seek equal treatment

RMG players sidelined by MIB for WAVES, seek equal treatment

How it Works

Indian M&E industry to grow at 8.3% CAGR to reach Rs 3,65,000 cr by 2028: PwC Report

Indian M&E industry to grow at 8.3% CAGR to reach Rs 3,65,000 cr by 2028: PwC Report

How it Works

Bharti Airtel flags 8 billion spam calls, 0.8 billion spam SMSes in 2.5 months

Bharti Airtel flags 8 billion spam calls, 0.8 billion spam SMSes in 2.5 months

How it Works

MIB addressed 73 complaints in three years over obscene ads: Govt informs Parliament

MIB addressed 73 complaints in three years over obscene ads: Govt informs Parliament