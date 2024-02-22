comScore            

Google introduces new OpenAI model for individuals and businesses to build on

By  Storyboard18Feb 22, 2024 8:06 PM
Google mentioned that Gemma models are sized at seven billion parameters in comparison to OpenAI’s GPT-3 model, which had 175 billion parameters. The company had not disclosed the size of its largest Gemini AI models. (Representative Image: Mitchell Luo via Unsplash)

On February 21, tech giant Google released a new artificial intelligence (AI) model where individuals and businesses could build AI software based on its ‘open models’ which are called Gemma, at a free of cost.

This move is likely to attract software engineers to build on the tech company’s technology and encourage the usage of profitable cloud divisions, highlighted a report.

The company mentioned that the models are optimized for Google Cloud, where first-time cloud customers who are using them could use $ 3oo in credits.

Google mentioned that Gemma models are sized at seven billion parameters in comparison to OpenAI’s GPT-3 model, which had 175 billion parameters. The company had not disclosed the size of its largest Gemini AI models.


First Published on Feb 22, 2024 8:06 PM

