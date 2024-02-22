Google introduces new OpenAI model for individuals and businesses to build on

On February 21, tech giant Google released a new artificial intelligence (AI) model where individuals and businesses could build AI software based on its ‘open models’ which are called Gemma, at a free of cost.
This move is likely to attract software engineers to build on the tech company’s technology and encourage the usage of profitable cloud divisions, highlighted a report.
The company mentioned that the models are optimized for Google Cloud, where first-time cloud customers who are using them could use $ 3oo in credits.
Google mentioned that Gemma models are sized at seven billion parameters in comparison to OpenAI’s GPT-3 model, which had 175 billion parameters. The company had not disclosed the size of its largest Gemini AI models.
