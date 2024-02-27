comScore            

Google upgrades AI system for advertisers with Gemini models

Google announced several new features to help advertisers scale and build high-quality assets — including bringing Gemini AI models into Performance Max.

By  Storyboard18Feb 27, 2024 4:16 PM
Google will soon upgrade its image generation models to Imagen 2, adapted for Google Ads, allowing advertisers to be able to generate lifestyle imagery using Performance Max that shows people in action. (Representative Image: Lauren Edvalson via Unsplash)

Google has upgraded its AI system, called Gemini Model, for advertisers to improve performance of their campaigns. The search giant announced several new features to help advertisers scale and build high-quality assets — including bringing Gemini models into Performance Max.

Google said, "Performance Max campaigns serve across all of Google’s ad inventory, unlocking more opportunities for you to connect with customers. It’s important to have a wide variety of creative assets that meet the needs of different customers and formats. Great creative drives results — we found that advertisers who improve their Performance Max Ad Strength to “Excellent” see 6 percent more conversions on average."

The Alphabet-owned company added that AI innovation is delivering powerful results for its advertisers. Pallavi Naresh, Group Product Manager, Google, said in a blog post, "It’s helping them create more effective campaigns and build creative assets at the volume, velocity and variation required to engage consumers in relevant ways. Marketers and agency partners remain at the heart of the creative process, using a deep understanding of their customers and business to guide AI with the right inputs to build meaningful creative that performs.

In Performance Max, Google announced the launch of AI-powered asset generation and image editing in November, which help advertisers generate more text and image assets for their campaigns in a few clicks.

Asset generation is now rolling out globally in English with more languages to come. Image editing will finish rolling out in the U.S. in March, with global English expansion following shortly after.

"We’re also improving these asset generation capabilities with Gemini, Google's most capable AI model," the company added. Performance Max can now generate long headlines and sitelink generation is coming soon; both of these new features will use the Gemini model's reasoning capabilities to generate text assets.

Google will soon upgrade its image generation models to Imagen 2, adapted for Google Ads, allowing advertisers to be able to generate lifestyle imagery using Performance Max that shows people in action.

Similarly, image editing will also include the ability to generate and add backgrounds that feature people. For existing images that are performing well, advertisers will be able to generate new options similar to them to scale your creative ideas even further.

"Advertisers remain in full control and will be able to review all images suggested for their campaigns. And we don’t allow the generation of images of named people, including celebrities and public figures," the blog added.

The company stated that advertisers cannot use Performance Max or asset generation to create content that promotes violence, misrepresentation, or any other content prohibited by Google Ads policies and generative AI usage guidelines. Google will also use mechanisms such as watermarking with SynthID that allow images to be identified as AI-generated. Imagen2 and SynthID are technologies developed by Google DeepMind.


Tags
