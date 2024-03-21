comScore            

      Google v/s Internet companies: CCI refuses to grant interim relief to internet companies

      People Interactive, which runs Shaadi.com and Mebigo Labs, which runs Kuku FM, had sought interim relief.

      Mar 21, 2024
      On March 1, Google announced it would remove apps from 10 Indian developers, including Shaadi.com, Naukri.com, jeevansathi.com, and Bharat Matrimony, from its Play Store in India for non-compliance with its billing policies. (Image source: Unsplash)

      The Competition Commission of India (CCI) refused to grant interim pleas by the internet companies and dismissed them off. The companies urged the antitrust watchdog to put restrictions on Google from levying any commission on the in-app purchases and from delisting apps where Google’s Play Store policies were not adhered to.

      On March 1, Google announced it would remove apps from 10 Indian developers, including Shaadi.com, Naukri.com, jeevansathi.com, and Bharat Matrimony, from its Play Store in India for non-compliance with its billing policies.

      The stand-off between Google and Indian app developers sees a new development with Google saying on March 5 that it is temporarily reinstating apps. Indian internet companies' apps were delisted from Play Store on March 1. Moneycontrol reports.

      “In the spirit of cooperation, we are temporarily reinstating the apps of the developers with appeals pending in the Supreme Court. Google maintains its right to implement and enforce its business model, as established in various courts,” a Google spokesperson said.

      "We will invoice our full applicable services fees in the interim and are extending payment timelines for these companies," the spokesperson said.


