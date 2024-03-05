Google vs Indian app developers: Google to temporarily reinstate delisted apps

The stand-off between Google and Indian app developers sees a new development with Google saying on March 5 that it is temporarily reinstating apps. Indian internet companies' apps were delisted from Play Store on March 1. Moneycontrol reports.

On March 1, Google announced it would remove apps from 10 Indian developers, including Shaadi.com, Naukri.com, jeevansathi.com, and Bharat Matrimony, from its Play Store in India for non-compliance with its billing policies.

Google's latest move to reinstate apps comes after a series of meetings between the tech giant, India's IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and the companies whose apps were delisted in the past couple of days, as per the report.

“In the spirit of cooperation, we are temporarily reinstating the apps of the developers with appeals pending in the Supreme Court. Google maintains its right to implement and enforce its business model, as established in various courts,” a Google spokesperson said.

"We will invoice our full applicable services fees in the interim and are extending payment timelines for these companies," the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Google has agreed to restore delisted Indian apps on its Play Store and will work on a solution to the contentious payment issue, a day after he held meetings with the tech giant and digital companies.

Among the most prominent voices speaking against Google's practices, is Anupam Mittal, the founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, and Shark Tank India judge.

“Today is a dark day for India Internet,” Mittal said as he came out hitting hard against Google’s action of delisting Indian apps last week.