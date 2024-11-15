India ranks 51 in digital competitiveness; major challenge being AI's threat to employment

India spotted 51st rank in the world, out of 67 regions assessed, in terms of digital competitiveness according to this year’s report by Swiss-based International Institute for Management Development (IMD). Over the period of two years India has continuously declined from its position in ranking. As per the report, India ranked 49th and 44th in the year 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Singapore was first in this year’s rankings while Switzerland and Denmark were at second and third position, respectively.

When it comes to knowledge, India has retained its ranking from the previous year. This year too it has ranked at position 45. While for technology, India has slipped its ranking from 50th position in 2023 to 53rd position in 2024. However, the IMD report said that India rose one place to 52nd position in 'future readiness' this year.

According to the report, artificial intelligence's threat to services sector employment, trade off between energy security and economic growth versus energy transition, drop in foreign direct investment, rising geopolitical tensions, and developing skilled workforce are some of the major challenges for India's economy. "Challenging what is and inspiring what could be, we develop leaders and organizations that contribute to a more prosperous, sustainable and inclusive world," IMD said in its report.

Additionally, navigate challenges posed by an uncertain external environment amidst heightened geopolitical tensions, enhance Singapore’s economic competitiveness amidst resource constraints, seize opportunities and manage disruptions from new technologies such as AI by supporting workers in reskilling and businesses in transformation are the key challenges for the world leader of this ranking, Singapore.