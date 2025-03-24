            
Kunal Kamra row: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis slams comedian over “gaddar” jibe at Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis responded strongly to Kamra’s comments, emphasizing that while the right to comedy is protected, it should not cross the line into defamation.

By  Storyboard18Mar 24, 2025 3:07 PM
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for an apology after stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra branded Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a "gaddar" during a live performance in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has weighed in on the ongoing controversy sparked by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, urging him to apologize for his derogatory remarks about Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde.

Kamra, during a live performance in Mumbai's Indie Habitat, referred to Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor) in a modified song parody from Dil To Pagal Hai, which referenced Shinde's 2022 rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray, the then-Chief Minister of Maharashtra and leader of the undivided Shiv Sena.

Fadnavis, speaking abut the incident, stated that while comedy is a protected form of expression, there are limits to what can be said. "There is freedom to do stand-up comedy, but he cannot speak whatever he wants," Fadnavis remarked.

"The people of Maharashtra have decided who the traitor is. Kunal Kamra should apologize. This will not be tolerated."

He emphasized that while the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech, it does have its limitations, and any attempt to defame Eknath Shinde and the Shiv Sena's ideology would not be accepted.

Fadnavis further criticized both Kamra and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for showing the red constitution book, suggesting that neither of them had truly read it. "The Constitution allows us freedom of speech, but it has limitations," he added.

Kamra’s remarks have ignited a storm of controversy, with members of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction expressing their displeasure.

Rahul Kanal, a prominent leader from the Shinde faction, filed a police complaint at the Khar Police Station accusing Kamra of making derogatory remarks during his performance at The Uni Continental Club in Khar West.

In the wake of the controversy, the situation escalated as political workers launched violent protests at Mumbai's Indie Habitat Studio. In response to the unrest, the studio temporarily closed its doors, issuing a statement on Instagram condemning the violence.


First Published on Mar 24, 2025 12:39 PM

