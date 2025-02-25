Madras HC grants permanent injunction against Food Pharmer in EzeEats Triguni suit

In a recent ruling, the Madras High Court granted a permanent injunction against health influencer Revant Himatsingka—popularly known as Food Pharmer—restraining him from making disparaging comments against 'eZeEats Triguni.'

The case, titled Triguni Food Private Limited vs. Revant Himatsingka & Ors., arose after Triguni objected to two videos posted on social media platforms X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

In these videos, Himatsingka claimed that the ready-to-eat food served by Indigo Airlines under Triguni's brand contained a high sodium content, prompting the company to file a defamation suit seeking Rs 10 lakh in damages, a permanent injunction, and the removal of the videos and related articles.

Justice Abdul Quddhose, in his order passed on January 31, noted that the injunction was granted based on a settlement agreement. Himatsingka had consented to the injunction on the condition that it would not infringe upon his right to freedom of speech.

“No prejudice would be caused to any of the parties, if it is made clear by this Court that the relief that is granted to the plaintiff in the suit pursuant to the settlement is restricted only to the subject matter of the suit and it cannot curtail the freedom of speech of the 1st defendant in the future," the Court observed.

The judge further clarified that while nutritional values may be accurately presented, comparing Triguni's dish to Maggi noodles and labelling it as 'unhealthy' based solely on sodium content was unsubstantiated.

Despite the settlement terms, Himatsingka had refused to take down the contentious videos, leading to the legal action.

Notably, the Court's decision reinforced that the grant of a permanent injunction in this matter is limited strictly to the issues raised in the suit, ensuring that the influencer's freedom of speech remains unaffected for future commentary.