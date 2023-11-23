comScore

MeitY mulls new regulations to combat deep-fakes menace: Breaking

Deepfakes have emerged as a new threat to democracy, said IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. MeitY to take action against deepfake menace and has rules in the works.

By  Storyboard18Nov 23, 2023 2:15 PM
The rule-drafting process, set to commence immediately, aims to establish clear guidelines and penalties for both platforms hosting AI-generated synthetic content and individuals uploading videos featuring deepfakes.

In a bid to combat the rising threat of deepfake technology, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology and Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw, announced today the initiation of rule drafting to address the deepfake issue.

During a press conference, Vaishnaw spoke about the government's concern over the widespread impact of deepfakes across various industries, from entertainment to media and even politics. There is an urgent need for regulations to counter this emerging threat to democracy.

“We will bring on regulations and actionable items over the next 10 days,” he said.


First Published on Nov 23, 2023 12:57 PM

