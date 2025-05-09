Who is Pope Leo XIV? Meet the first American to lead the catholic church

Robert Francis Prevost has been elected as the new pope, making him the first American to ascend to the papacy. The 69-year-old was introduced to the world from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica as Pope Leo XIV, the 267th pontiff and successor to Pope Francis, who passed away last month at the age of 88.

Prevost, born in Chicago in 1955 to Spanish and Franco-Italian parents, spent much of his life serving communities in Latin America. He moved to Peru in 1985, just three years after his ordination, and is widely remembered for his work with marginalized groups in Trujillo, where he served as a parish pastor and seminary teacher. His deep ties to Latin America earned him Peruvian citizenship and significant goodwill in the region.

In 2014, Pope Francis appointed him Bishop of Chiclayo, Peru. His rise within the Vatican accelerated as he took on a critical role as prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops in Latin America, a powerful office responsible for selecting and supervising bishops. His influence in shaping the Church’s leadership in the region made him well known among cardinals.

In January 2023, Prevost became an archbishop, and just months later, he was elevated to the rank of cardinal by Pope Francis.